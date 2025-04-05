PBCN initiates security measures

Checkpoints a ‘temporary measure’ according to PBCN press release

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) announced parameter security measures for the communities of Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay, Deschambault Bay, and Southend on Saturday, March 29.

The announcement is part of a “broader effort to improve community safety and well-being, These measures are a direct outcome of the Nation’s wicitotan planning session, held in the fall of 2024,” reads from a March 29 PBCN news release.

The designated communities will see “Security teams stationed in the communities and a checkpoint at the main entrance to monitor the main access.”

“Emergency vehicles, road maintenance equipment, school buses, transport trailers and other commercial vehicles will not be delayed unnecessarily.”

While “private vehicles may be asked to stop briefly for verification of purpose. Residents and visitors may be asked to present photo ID such as Status Cards or driver’s license,” reads the news release.

The security team and RCMP will collaborate when addressing any serious concerns, which includes “suspected criminal activity or drug trafficking.”

Setting up the checkpoints is a temporary measure ”to enhance the safety and security of all residents,” and residents are being asked for patience, cooperation and understanding at this time.