PBCN announces Cows and Plows settlement offer from Canada

The Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) received a “formal offer of settlement” from Canada in the Treaty 6 Agricultural Benefits Claim, more commonly known as the Cows and Plows, according to a news release dated Sept. 23.

The next step of the process involves community information meetings to be held in each community. The first one was held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Southend.

The meetings are geared to engaging members in the development of a proposed settlement agreement on “how the settlement funds should be used,” reads the news release.

The meetings were held in the PBCN communities: Deschambault Lake, Oct. 2; Sandy Bay, Oct. 2; Pelican Narrows and Sturgeon Landing, Oct. 3. Further meetings are scheduled for Denare Beach and Prince Albert, Oct. 8 and Prince Albert and Saskatoon, Oct. 9.

The meetings were open to PBCN members only, were not streamed and no cellphones or recording devices were allowed in the meetings.

The proposed financial plan and settlement agreement will be completed following the meetings. Dates will be then set for a membership vote to ratify the proposed plans.

Cows and Plows grew out of 1876 negotiations with Queen Victoria involving Canada in making a commitment to First Nations to assist them as they were forced to move from a hunting/gathering lifestyle to a more Eurocentric agriculture/livestock raising practice.

The benefits were promised as treaties were negotiated with First Nations.

However, historical records and other available evidence suggest the Government of Canada rarely completely fulfilled its agricultural benefits obligations under Treaty, which then limited First Nations ability to develop and grow their economies, according to information provided by the Treaty Commissioner’s Office.

The specific claims being discussed under the Treaty Agriculture Benefits now being discussed “are about Canada finally honouring their legal obligations to First Nations and working collaboratively to renew relationships in order to address historical wrongs and try to advance reconciliations,” reads the office of the Treaty Commissioner press release.

The term Cows and Plows is a slang term used to refer to the benefits. Former Saskatchewan Treaty Commissioner, Mary Musqua-Culbertson, advised avoiding use of the slang term, as it undermines the importance of upholding Treaty rights, because it is more than just a cow or a plow,” as the Treaty benefit was meant for people to be able to participate in the economy of the time, which was farming. Under the terms of the Agricultural benefit, people would be allocated land and provisions for what a farmer would need, which included seeds and equipment.

The Agricultural benefits are specific claims meant to deal with past wrongs against First Nations.

The claims, made by First Nations against the Government of Canada, “relate to the administration of land and other First nation assets and to the fulfilment of historic Treaties and other agreements.”

Individual First Nation people may use the Specific Claims Reporting Centre online to determine whether their First Nation has submitted a claim and once the claim is settled the First nation receives the settlement funds.

The process involves a First Nation submitting a Band Council Resolution (BCR) to start the claim for Agricultural Benefits.

The First Nation has a choice of whether to provide its own historical research of rely on the research CIRNAC provides.

A submission may be required from the First Nation. If the claim is accepted for negotiation, the First nation will receive an offer to negotiate.

Ultimately, the role of the First Nation in the process is, to keep the members informed of the process, ensure they are being informed regarding the information they need to make their decisions.

A First Nation member will not lose their Treaty rights if the vote for the Treaty Agricultural Benefits in their First Nation’s claim.

“The Treaty Agricultural benefits process is about ensuring historical Treaty promises are fulfilled as part of the ongoing Treaty relationship,” reads the Office of the Treaty Commissioner’s information.