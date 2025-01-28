PAYSA named PA Sports Hall of Fame organization of the year

After a great season, the Prince Albert Youth Soccer Association (PAYSA) has been named the Organization of the Year by the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame.

Dragan Ivkovic, the technical director for PAYSA says the recognition shows appreciation for the many hours put in by all members of the organization to improve the sport of soccer.

“This is definitely a big deal for everybody. Players, parents, coaches, board members and myself. I believe this affects all the hard work we put in and all the time we dedicate to the community promoting sport.”

Throughout the last several years, the sport of soccer has taken off in Prince Albert. With PAYSA forming strong connections with several First Nations communities, the organization has grown to one of the largest in the province.

Ivkovic says PAYSA’s size is incredible considering the population of Prince Albert as a whole.

“Last year with the numbers, we’ve definitely established ourselves to be the biggest soccer club in the province. For the size of PA, it’s an amazing achievement. We had more than 2,000 players involved in the spring and indoor season.”

One major accomplishment for PAYSA over the last year has been the installation of new field turf at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse. PAYSA helped raise funds for the new turf. Ivkovic says the new turf has been well received by the soccer community.

“First of all, I would like to say a big thanks to the City of PA for helping us get new turf. That’s a huge start and a big achievement for both. It’s a totally new environment for the kids, for the practices. It’s a much better turf giving better tools for the kids to improve their skills.”

Registration for the spring soccer season opens online on February 15. The 33rd annual Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at the Ches Leach Lounge

