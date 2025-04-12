Pats win WHL Draft Lottery, will select first overall

For the second time in five years, the Regina Pats will have the first overall selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The Pats won the draft lottery moving up from second. Regina had the second best odds at winning the lottery behind the Edmonton Oil Kings who held the Moose Jaw Warriors’ selection from a trade last season.

It is the third time in franchise history that the Pats will be picking first overall. With previous first overall selections, the Pats selected forward Connor Bedard in 2020 and defenceman Colten Teubert in 2005.

The best player available in the draft is widely considered to be Regina Pat Canadians forward Maddox Schultz who posted 93 points (43G, 50A) in 44 games in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League. Schultz led the league in scoring.

Complete order of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft First Round

1st: Regina Pats

2nd: Edmonton Oil Kings (via Moose Jaw)

3rd: Kelowna Rockets

4th: Penticton Vees

5th: Everett Silvertips (via Kamloops)

6th: Vancouver Giants (via Wenatchee)

7th: Red Deer Rebels

8th: Edmonton Oil Kings (via Seattle)

9th: Tri-City Americans

10th: Wenatchee Wild (via Swift Current)

11th: Kamloops Blazers (via Vancouver)

12th: Brandon Wheat Kings (via Portland)

13th: Vancouver Giants (via Edmonton)

14th: Kamloops Blazers (via Saskatoon)

15th: Brandon Wheat Kings

16th: Prince Albert Raiders

17th: Prince George Cougars

18th: Moose Jaw Warriors (via Lethbridge)

19th: Victoria Royals

20th: Kelowna Rockets (via Spokane)

21st: Seattle Thunderbirds (via Calgary)

22nd: Saskatoon Blades (via Medicine Hat)

23rd: Regina Pats (via Everett)

The first round of the 2025 WHL PRospects Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The remainder of the Prospects Draft will be held on May 8 following the conclusion of the U.S. Priority Draft.

