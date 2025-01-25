Pats forge third period comeback, knock off Raiders in shootout

The Prince Albert Raiders saw their winning streak snapped, but they picked up a point with a 3-2 shootout loss against the Regina Pats on Saturday night.

Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says Prince Albert was glad to pick up a point, but felt they could’ve done more.

“It’s always good to pick up points. We’re happy we’ll get that one point. Just consistently we didn’t make puck decisions all night and made things harder on ourselves at times.”

The Raider top line would open the scoring at the 7:45 mark of the opening frame.

After a Regina turnover near their own blue line, Brayden Dube would find some space all alone in front of Kelton Pyne and the 19-year-old would make good on the opportunity for his 21st goal of the campaign. Tomas Mrsic and Aiden Oiring assisted on the play.

The Raider power play would strike less than a minute into the third period as a slapshot from the point from Lukas Dragicevic would find the back of the net through traffic for his 10th goal of the campaign. Mrsic and Daxon Rudolph provided the helpers.

Keets Fawcett would pull Regina within one with a power play goal at the 9:27 mark. The former Calgary Hitmen would fire home his sixth goal of the season. Julien Maze had the assist.

Just twenty three seconds later, Cameron Kuzma would knot up the score with his third goal of the season. Jace Egland had the lone helper.

Overtime would be needed to decide a winner. During the extra frame, the Raiders would have the two best looks but Pats netminder Kelton Pyne would stand tall making a couple highlight reel saves to keep the game going.

In the shootout, all three Pats would score while the Raiders would score with two of their three shooters.

Dimitri Fortin made 29 saves for the Raiders in the contest. Pyne made 18 stops for the Pats.

McDonald says Fortin played well enough to earn a win.

“He had a game tonight where he saw some 10 bells saves. One unfortunate bounce but he gave us a chance to win (tonight).”

The Raiders complete a three-in-three weekend on Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon when they take on the Blades. Puck drops at 4 p.m.

