Patriotic night of wrestling at CWE Rage in the Cage

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) returned to Plaza 88 on Monday night for their Rage in the Cage, in the main event CWE Central Canadian Champion CAM!!ikaze defeated “Hotshot” Danny Duggan in a cage match. Before the match inside the confines of the 15-foot steel cage Duggan advocated for Canada being the 51st State and was drowned out by the crowd chanting “Canada”. To conclude the match CAM!!ikaze appeared to be out and Duggan draped an American Flag on him before the champion made a comeback and defeated Duggan. In the co-main event new CWE Champion “Chizzled” Chad Daniels defeated former champion MENTALLO. With the referee knocked down Daniels hit the former champion with a gold chisel to gain the pinfall. In other matches former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree defeated Bobby Sharp in a Special Attraction Match, “Crude Oil” Cody Mac defeated Shaun Martens and in the opener CWE Tag Team Champion Ronnie Attitude defeated James Roth. The crowd was the largest to date for CWE in Prince Albert with 270 people in attendance. CWE returns to Prince Albert on Monday, June 2.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) returned to Plaza 88 on Monday night. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald.

