Patrick Bundrock resigns as Saskatchewan Party executive director

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Patrick Bundrock, the Saskatchewan Party’s longtime executive director, is no longer in a senior leadership role with the province’s governing party.

A spokesperson from the Sask. Party confirmed Friday that Bundrock has resigned from his position.

“After 15 years and four successful election campaigns as Executive Director of the party, which is far longer than most people last in this type of position, I thought it was time to move on,” said a statement from Saskatchewan Party deputy director Dylan Pollon on behalf of Bundrock.

“I will continue to support Premier (Scott) Moe and the Saskatchewan Party and work toward their re-election in 2028, just not as Executive Director of the party.”

Pollon is now serving as executive director.

No additional details were offered regarding Bundrock’s departure. The party did not provide a characterization or an exit date.

Bundrock’s decade and a half as the party’s top executive saw the transition from former premier Brad Wall to Moe. In 2018, it was Bundrock who announced the results of Moe’s fifth-ballot victory during the party leadership race to replace Wall when he stepped down after 11 years in power.

Bundrock’s time in the role spans nearly the entirety of the Sask. Party’s duration as a majority government, which began in 2007.

Bundrock previously ran for the constituency of Saskatoon Mount Royal in the 1995 provincial election, representing the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan. He also ran on behalf of the Saskatchewan Party in 2003 for Saskatoon Sutherland. Both bids were unsuccessful.

