Pat Canadians take 2-0 series lead over Mintos

The Prince Albert Mintos have their backs against the wall after a 4-2 Game 2 loss to the Regina Pat Canadians at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday night.

Regina took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) first round playoff series.

Minto head coach Doan Smith says Prince Albert was in the game the whole way through.

“They’re a good team. They got good players. We have good players, and we’re a good team too. It’s always going to be a dog fight every night. We don’t expect low games. We expect to be in them. Tonight, we didn’t find that line on how hard to play versus taking the penalties that we know are lethal when you put that power play on so many times, it’s going to score. It’s a tough one, they’re tight. They can go either way. We’re just on the wrong side of it again.”

Regina would open the scoring at the 14:18 mark of the first period as Raider prospect Jonah Sivertson would bury his second goal of the series. Ethan Dundas and Maddox Schultz had the assists.

Lincoln Rogers would respond for the Mintos with 2:10 left to go in the opening period as the graduating forward would strike for his first goal of the series. Luke Senick had the lone helper on the goal.

Regina would take the lead at the 11:28 mark of the second period with a power play goal from Cooper Bratton. Ethan Young and Ethan Dundas received credit for the assists.

Cruz Klapak would double the Pat Canadians lead at the 3:38 mark with his first goal of the series. Nathan Gardiner and Boston Tait picked up the assists.

Jordon Abrametz would bring the Mintos within one with a power play at the 7:01 mark of the third period. Carter Bergen and Luke Senick provided the helpers.

Maddox Schultz would extend the Pat Canadian lead with his second goal of the series coming on the power play with just 1:14 left in the game. Ethan Dundas had the lone assist.

Regina heavily outshot the Mintos in the game registering 46 shots on goal while Prince Albert could only muster 17.

Despite the heavy difference, Smith says he liked how the Mintos defended in the game.

“The biggest thing is I think we held their big guys off the shot board more tonight. I’m okay giving up a quantity of shots, especially when they’re outside. I think the quality were less than what we gave up Sunday night, especially in the hands of their big guys. We’re comfortable with Josh Henry in net, he knows he’ll be busy and we’re confident in him. If we can minimize the home plate shots and maximize just our efficiency defensively, then that’s all we ask for.”

With the loss, Prince Albert will need to win on Friday in Regina to stave off elimination. Smith says the Mintos need to continue to play the Pat Canadians tough to keep their season alive.

“It’s the reverse of what the Mintos experienced last year, being up two and losing three in a row. We need to pull what happened to them last year, this year. We know that we’re going to be in it Friday night when we go down there, we need to do our job and do the right things, but it’s just a matter of is it going to click in time because we do have it within the dressing room and we have the ability to. I believe in them and they believe in themselves. Ultimately we need to put another effort together where the outcome just needs to change.”

Puck drops at 7:45 p.m. in Regina for Game 3.

