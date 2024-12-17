Parkland Restorative Justice makes $30,000 donation to support partners in Saskatoon and Regina

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The newly appointed Executive Director, Prince Albert Parkland Restorative Justice (PRJ), Chrissy Halliday has announced a significant donation to two local organizations, Micah Mission and Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA) South Saskatchewan.

“It is really important that we continue to support our partner agencies and build on our commitment to work together to service our community,” said Halliday.

This donation of $30,000 to each organization follows the recent sale of the former Grace Mennonite Church building, which was originally donated to PRJ to use or sell as they saw fit. PRJ is sharing the proceeds with partner nonprofits to further support their community reintegration programs.

“When we had a large lump sum of cash, the board decided that … they would share the wealth,” Halliday said. “we’re constantly sharing resources and sometime the resources are just people and time, but this is a fantastic opportunity to unsure our partners stay involved and active.”

“It is really important that we continue to support our partner agencies and build on our commitment to work together to service our community,” Halliday added. “This donation is an opportunity to do just that — to strengthen our shared mission of healing and reintegration.”

PRJ received the former Grace building by donation when the congregation closed its doors. Halliday said they kept the building up and running for a year, but the cost of running it, combined with the lack of programming running out of it, convinced them to sell it.

“The building was an amazing gift; however, we came to realize that we did not have the capabilities to maintain the building as we would like,” Board Chair Deacon Brad Taylor said in a press release. “We sold it and are now using it as an opportunity to further strengthen our relationships with partner nonprofits.”

The donation to Micah Mission in Saskatoon and CoSA South SK, means both organizations can expand their programs that provide mentorship, housing assistance, education, and employment support for individuals reintegrating into society after serving a prison sentence.

“The gift that we have received from Parkland Restorative Justice will give us stability to carry our program forward for a few years to come (so) we really are able to provide the support (and) the encouragement that our organization supports. It provides community safety and strength for those who participate in the community in our efforts,” said Circles of Support Executive Director Charles Kooger.

“A major donation like this is going to directly impact our capacity to support the re-integration efforts of individuals entering the community of Saskatoon,” Micah Mission Executive Director Adriana Appleton added. “I think it will directly impact, as well, the feeling of belonging and safety, while supporting accountability, for these individuals and their efforts to really engage back into community after a period of incarceration.”

Appleton said many times, Micah Mission helps support former inmates who were incarcerated in Prince Albert, but are returning to their homes in Saskatoon. She said this donation will allow them to build relationships with inmates who will soon be released and begin living in Saskatoon

“(It) ensures that both of our organizations are contributing to community safety, and support for individuals,” she said.

CoSA South SK is based out of Regina. Kooger said he’s currently working with about four or five individuals who were previously incarcerated in Prince Albert, and have since moved to Regina after their release.

He said the strong partnership with Parkland Restorative Justice allows them to continue providing support for those trying to reintegrate.

PRJ is a non-profit organization that focuses on restorative justice principals like community healing, and reducing recidivism among former inmates.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca