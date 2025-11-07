Parkland Ambulance urges residents to prepare for winter travel and icy conditions

Parkland Ambulance is reminding Prince Albert and area residents to shift into full winter safety mode as freezing temperatures, icy highways, and shorter daylight hours return. Director of Public Affairs Lyle Karasiuk said this is the time of year when residents should winterize their vehicles, prepare emergency supplies, and adjust their daily habits to avoid preventable injuries.

“We live in Saskatchewan, and winter comes every year,” Karasiuk said. “This is when we need to start slowing down and planning ahead. The roads will get slippery, sidewalks will get slick, and we want people to be ready instead of reacting after something happens.”

Karasiuk said winter tires are one of the most important steps for drivers. He encouraged residents to book appointments now to avoid long waits as winter conditions settle in.

“Winter tires help with traction and steering control,” he said. “They give you a better chance of staying on the road when conditions are icy.”

He also urged drivers to give themselves more time for everyday travel. If a drive normally takes 10 minutes, he suggests planning for 15. Drivers should slow down at intersections, leave more distance when braking, and manually turn on headlights to make sure tail lights are visible in low light.

Emergency preparation is equally important. Karasiuk recommends keeping a snow brush, small shovel, warm blankets, high-energy snacks such as granola bars, bottled water, and a charged cell phone in the vehicle. An inexpensive emergency candle can also provide heat if a driver becomes stranded.

If a vehicle does slide into a ditch, Karasiuk said the safest action is to remain with the vehicle and call for help. Even if a house or building looks close, he cautioned that snow-covered ground can hide sloughs, deep drifts, or uneven surfaces.

“Stay with your vehicle, signal for help, make sure the tailpipe is clear, and crack a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide buildup,” he said. He added that a small emergency candle or extra blankets can make a significant difference while waiting for assistance.

City sidewalks and parking lots also become hazardous this time of year. Karasiuk encouraged people to “walk like a penguin,” taking short, careful steps on icy surfaces. He asked residents to clear and salt their walkways not only for their own safety but also so paramedics can safely access homes during emergencies.

Cold weather risks extend beyond driving. If someone becomes locked out of their home, Karasiuk said the priority is to seek shelter immediately. A neighbour’s house, a nearby business, or even a well-lit public building may prevent frostbite or hypothermia while waiting for help.

Parkland Ambulance has already responded to several vehicle rollovers this week. Karasiuk said Thursday was particularly busy, with a high number of calls for help related to icy roads and drivers sliding off highways.

“It only takes one patch of ice,” he said. “Conditions can change quickly.”

His final message was direct: if travel isn’t necessary, consider waiting.

“Check the road conditions and be prepared before you leave,” Karasiuk said. “Winter is long, and it’s only just beginning.”