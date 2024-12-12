Parkland Ambulance recognizes top team members at November award ceremony

After 11 years with Parkland Ambulance Ltd., communications centre supervisor Betty Lussier is rarely surprised, but she got a big one in November when she was named the organization’s Employee of the Year.

“To be honest I was really shocked and very honoured,” Lussier said. “I can’t even describe how I felt. It was very honoured to be recognized by my peers.”

Lussier received her award during a special ceremony on Nov. 29 along with Romey Duek, who was named Parkland’s Rookie of the Year, and Marrisa Harris, who was named Telecommunicator of the Year. All three were chosen by their peers.

Daily Herald Staff photo. Romey Duek (center) accepts the Parkland Ambulance Care Ltd. Rookie of the Year Award.

Lussier said being recognized for her work was “a huge honour,” but added that wouldn’t have happened without quality coworkers.

“You wouldn’t be able to do the job without the team,” she said. “The job that we do takes some real special people, and every single one of us in there is special and has something to offer. There’s no way any of us would be able to do the job without each other’s support.

“My peers mean everything to me,” she added. “Like I said, right from management to everyone in the communications centre, everyone has a really special role.”

Daily Herald Staff photo. Marrisa Harris (center) accepts the Parkland Ambulance Care Ltd. Telecommunicator of the Year Award.

Lussier said the team at Parkland is a big reason why she’s still working in the communications centre after 11 years. She described it as a family environment, from owners Trevor and Coralee Dutchak down to the employees.

“We’re all one huge family and team, and I can’t even describe how great it is to be part of that family with all the love and support that everyone gives, it’s just unreal,” she said. “It’s very special to be part of it. I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

Three Parkland employees also celebrated more than 20 years with the organization Nov. 29. Darren Russell led the way, celebrating 30 years, while Make Dansereau celebrated 25, and Sherri Morrison celebrated 20.

Jenna Henry, Erica Hnidek, and Tim May were recognized for 15 years, Jessica McAuley and Marrisa Harris for 10, and Justin Reichle and Jayden Sampson for five.

