Parkland Ambulance offers tips to beat the heat at World Cup

With the Softball World Cup at Max Power Ballpark and the weekend looking to be very warm, Parkland Ambulance has some safety tips for people going to games.

Lyle Karasiuk, Director of Logistics and Public Affairs with Parkland Ambulance said the forecast calls for plenty of heat, but they still want sports fans to get out and enjoy the games.

The key, he said, is to remember the old Cancer Society cue from a decade ago: Slip, Slap and Slop.

“Slip on a shirt, slap on a hat and slop on some sunscreen,” Karasiuk said. “(That’s) what we want folks to do. Please, if you’re headed out there, it is hot. There is not a lot of shade, so pack along an umbrella … (and) make sure you’re wearing a hat for sure. Sunglasses. Sunscreen is essential. Bring along a water bottle.”

Another tip was to take frequent breaks if you are at games throughout the day. Karasiuk gave the example of using the Art Hauser Centre lobby as a place to get some rest away from the heat.

“Grab along a lawn chair, find a place to sit and just cool off,” he said. “Make sure you are drinking plenty of water. I cannot stress that enough to folks. We’ve had a few already even last evening when the temperature does cool off. We had a few people complaining of heat exhaustion.”

Signs of heat exhaustion include being lightheaded, dizzy or nauseous and sick to your stomach.

“Get in some shade, cool off and those symptoms should disappear,” Karasiuk said. “If they do not, please do not head back outside to watch your favorite team. You need to cool off, get rehydrated, have something to eat.”

Eating something light like a snack of your own or from the concession is another tip.

“Don’t overeat. Don’t eat like a hamburger or some fries and a big milkshake sort of thing. Eat little bit of meal more often. That will keep your energy level up, but it’s also a good reminder if you do start to get an upset stomach, you’re not going to get sick all over the place.”

Wearing a hat and sunglasses and using sunscreen and drinking plenty of fluids was also a tip. He also advised to take a rest particularly if you attend games all day.

“It’s going to be hot, folks. Take care of yourself, (and) find some shade,” he explained.

Karsaiuk said to pack an umbrella or a picnic lunch that you can have with friends.

“Just to get away from the heat, anything you can do to find yourself that opportunity to be cool or cooler. The better you’re going to be,” Karasiuk said.

The shale ball on the ball diamonds and asphalt and concrete around the Max Power Diamonds also can create heat.

“That stuff absorbs the heat and it’s going to retain the heat,” he explained. “What you want to do is try and cool off…. If you’re headed home and you’re not headed back to the ball diamond, grab a nice tall glass of lemonade, a cool shower, stay in an air-conditioned house. If you have it, run a fan, whatever you can to cool off if you’re headed back for another game later in the day.”

Karisiuk echoed similar advice he gives in general for hot days to steer clear of alcoholic beverages because they dehydrate the body.

“It is a great thirst quencher, but sadly alcohol does nothing to your body to rehydrate. In fact, alcohol actually dehydrates,” Karasiuk said.

He said if you do enjoy an alcoholic beverage make sure you also have a water bottle for when you come back to the diamonds. He also reminded people not to drink and drive and take advantage of services that can prevent drinking and driving.

If you suffer the effects and do not feel good at home Karasiuk also had advice.

“There are lots of home remedies that most people have learned, but just a cool shower will relieve the pain,” he said.

Karasiuk said if you do not know what to do you can always call Healthline 811.