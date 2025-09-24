Parkland Ambulance has busy Friday night

Daily Herald Staff

Parkland Ambulance had a busy Friday night responding to three separate collisions on Friday, Sept. 19 including one involving a bus and a vehicle.

According to Parkland Ambulance at a 3:39 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19 Parkland Ambulance Paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 600 block of Branion Drive involving a vehicle and a bus. Paramedics at the scene assessed three people in the vehicle and six persons on the bus. There were no reported injuries.

Approximately 30 minutes later Parkland Ambulance Paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle in the river near the wastewater treatment plant. There were no injuries in the incident and Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Parkland Ambulance Paramedics also responded to a motor vehicle collision on the Diefenbaker Bridge. Paramedics cared for a 55-year-old female with injuries and they were taken to the hospital in good condition.

At 6:58 p.m. on the same day Parkland Ambulance Paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision in the Buckland Area on the Wahpeton Grid. Paramedics cared for a 16-year-old female with injuries. She was taken to hospital in good condition. Three other people in the vehicle were not injured.