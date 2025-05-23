Parenteau running for WR2 regional director

Submitted

Editor’s Note: The Daily Herald was unable to get in contact with Parenteau by press time. We have reprinted his bio from the Metis Nation — Saskatchewan election web site.

I am Shawn Parenteau, and I am honored to be running for the WR2 Regional Director for the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan.

I was born in Rosthern Saskatchewan but I am from Prince Albert and am the son of Ervin and Eva Parenteau.

I have resided in Prince Albert for over 52 years. I graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1990. I have worked in the public sector for the last 27 years.

My work history is in the Corrections sector. I am fortunate enough to work with a lot of great people at Saskatchewan Penitentiary who have assisted me in becoming the person I am today. During my earlier years I worked in various roles as a Correctional Officer 1 and am currently a Correctional Manager.