Paramedics showcases tools, skills with Kids at PA Resource Center

The Prince Albert Early Years Family Resource Center collaborated with Parkland Ambulance to put together an Early Childhood event for children ages one to five.

The event gave children the opportunity to interact with officers from the Parkland Ambulance and learn about basic skills and emergency response techniques like how and when to call for help, Basic Life Support skills, and how to wear hand gloves.

“We try to bring new programs that can be of educational purpose or some fun activities for families with their kids,” said Simran Kaur, a facilitator at the Prince Albert Early Years Family Resource Centre. “These events are listed in our calendar. Today we invited Parkland Ambulance and they are here to promote their activities.”

The Center organizes events like this to teach the kids about life and how to respond to emergencies. Previously they’ve hosted representatives from Prince Albert’s police and fire services, who shared their knowledge and experiences with the kids.

“This is to teach kids that these people who provide us with these services are not scary,” Kaur said. “These officers are here for us, to help the community, and bring safety to the community.”

The Paramedics display an array of equipment and gadgets that are used in carrying out their responsibilities, such as gloves, and stethoscopes.

“We are at the PA Resource Center to educate the kids and show some of our paramedic tools to the kids, play and have fun with the kids, and do some crafts and bring some awareness about 911, why we call 911 and what to do when we call 911,” said Erica Hnidek, a paramedic with Parkland Ambulance, who came with her colleague, Levon Nagy. “It’s never too early to learn about safety and when to call 911 and how to do that when a family member is in an emergency. It’s good to create a memorable experience and teach them that officers are not scary.”

Both the kids and their parents were educated on the basics of what paramedics do and what they need to know or do in an emergency situation.