PAPS set to hold ‘Coffee with a Cop’ series

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has put together a series of events with the goal of strengthening the bonds that exist between the members of the Prince Albert Community and the Police Service.

Starting on Monday, May 4, the department will host Coffee with a Cop, a multi-day event that provides opportunities for dialogue between community members and police officers on general security issues that affect the community generally.

“This is about being able to sit down with the community and have some real conversations and listen,” said PAPS Insp. Scott Hayes , one of the Coordinating Team Leads for the event said. “We know that people don’t always get the chance to interact with the police and relax in an informal setting. A lot of times interaction with the police can be stressful during enforcement situations. This is different. This is about building trust, humanising the badge, and ensuring that the community voice directly shape the future of the Police in Prince Albert.”

Hayes said PAPS wants to update its strategic plan, and contributions and feedback from the community will go a long way to influencing the content of that plan.

“Community input is critical as we shape the future of policing in Prince Albert,” Chief Patrick Nogier said. “These conversations help ensure our strategic plan reflects the needs, concerns, and expectations of those we serve.”

The “Coffee with a Cop” series is also aimed at strengthening relationships between the police and the community while supporting the Service efforts and activities in the Community.

The series will hold on three different days and venues. Prince Albert residents are invited to attend one of the sessions, where they can meet with officers in an informal setting to share perspectives, ask questions, and discuss community priorities.

The first Coffee with a Cop session is on Monday, May 4 at the McDonalds location on the south end of Second Avenue East. THe second session is on Tuesday, May 5, at the McDonald’s location in The Yard Entertainment District. The third session is on Monday, May 11 at the McDonald’s on the corner of Second Avenue West and 17th Street East.

All sessions start at 2 p.m.

These events will also provide opportunities for meaningful dialogue between community members and police officers on general security issues that affects the community generally.

Hayes said they are hoping that interacting with residents in a more informal setting will lead to quality feedback, and with it more transparency, collaboration, and community-driven policing.

“Having community inputs to that plan is critical and having these conversation will help guide our priorities moving forward,” Hayes said.

Prince Albert residents of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend, he added.