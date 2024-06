The Prince Albert Police Service has asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect who fired gun shots at a residence on the 1700 Block of 15th Street West.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:36 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 for a weapons complaint. On arrival, they found evidence of gunshots, but confirmed there were no injuries.

Police are searching for a dark coloured car used in the shooting. Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious is asked to call 306-953-4222 or 1-800-222-8477.