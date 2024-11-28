PAPS searching for missing 54-year-old

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday, Nov. 25.

John Nakonechny was last seen in the 1000 Block of Brannion Drive the morning of Nov. 25. Police believe he may be driving a sliver/grey 2020 Chevrolet Blazer with Saskatchewan license plate 360NPT.

Nakonechny is described as around six feet tall with a thin build, brown hair, and glasses. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222, or 9-1-1 in an emergency. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.