PAPS searches for 24 year old Tren Keenatch

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Tren Keenatch, who also goes by “Ben”.

Keenatch was last seen on Oct. 6 in the 900 block of 7th street east. He is described as 5’5” tall and 120 pounds with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. He may be wearing a green Vans bunny hug and a black Pittsburg Penguins toque.

Keenatch is believed to be in Prince Albert and may be in a vulnerable state. If you have seen Keenatch or have information on where he currently is, please contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.