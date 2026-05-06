PAPS puts out call for new information about historic cases on Missing Persons Week

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) made another request for information about two historic missing persons cases as police departments across Saskatchewan mark Missing Person’s Week.

The PAPS has requested information about the disappearance of June Johnson in 1979 and Robert Wiggins in 1980.

Johnson was last seen on Aug. 3, 1979 when a family friend drove her to the old Marlboro Hotel in Prince Albert. She is described as 5’4 and around 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Wiggins was last seen on July 28, 1980 when close friends dropped him off at a residence in the 500 block of 11th Street East just before sunrise. He is described as 5’10 and roughly 180 pounds.

After disappearing, someone found Wiggins’ wallet along Hwy 16 near Radisson and turned it in to local RCMP.

In a press release, the PAPS said any information about the disappearance of either person is valuable. The public can report information by calling 306-953-4222, or submit tips anonymously to 1-800-222-8477.

Missing Persons Week runs from May 3-9 in Saskatchewan.