PAPS puts out call for more info about 1987 missing person case

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Historical Crimes Unit is renewing its requests for information about the disappearance of a Big River man who hasn’t been seen in nearly 40 years.

Samuel LaChance was last seen in a local beverage room in Prince Albert on July 29, 1987. It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

On Tuesday, the Prince Albert Police Service issued a press release asking the public for more information. LaChance is described as around six feet tall and roughly 200 pounds. He was from the Big River area, but often travelled to and from Prince Albert.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the PAPS at 306-953-4222. Residents can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.