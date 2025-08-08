PAPS puts out call for information in 4 decade old missing person case

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has made another request for more information about the disappearance of June Johnson more than 40 years ago.

Johnson was last seen on Aug. 3, 1979 when a family friend drove here at the former Marlboro hotel in Prince Albert. On Tuesday, the PAPS Historical Crimes Unit urged anyone with information that may assist investigators to come forward.

Johnson is listed as 5’4 and around 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information can contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.