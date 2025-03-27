PAPS officer find body of 39-year-old woman during patrol, death not considered suspicious

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) investigators say the death of a 39-year-old Prince Albert woman is not considered to be suspicious.

Officers found the woman unconscious and not breathing while conducting routine patrols in the downtown business district at around 6:30 a.m. on March 27. Parkland Ambulance paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Members of the Forensic Identification Sections attended the scene alongside patrol members and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her cause of death.