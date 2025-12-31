PAPS lay drug trafficking charges against 30-year-old

Daily Herald Staff





A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a Prince Albert Police Service Patrol Division drug trafficking investigation.

On Dec. 21, police received information that an adult male was believed to be trafficking illicit substances in the city. On Dec. 23, patrol officers found the man at a business in the 600 block of Marquis Road.

The 30-year-old was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched him and found 152 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 43 grams of suspected cocaine, a cell phone and $1,780 Canadian Currency.

The officers also seized a vehicle in relation to this incident.

As a result of this investigation, the man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000, and breaching a release order.

He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 24.