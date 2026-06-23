PAPS investigating early morning shooting

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

At approximately 4:34 a.m. on Monday, June 22, PAPS officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 17th Street West for a report of a loud bang consistent with a gunshot.

Shortly after receiving a call, a 33-year-old adult male victim arrived at the Victoria Hospital with a gun shot wound injury. His injuries were not considered non-life threatening. Police located a scene in the area of the initial call.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing