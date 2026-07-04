PAPS investigating assault

The Prince Albert Police Service is looking into an assault that took place on Thursday evening.

At 6:42 p.m. on July 2, officers responded to a report of an injured 40-year-old man in the area of the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue West. Initial investigation indicated that the man may have been struck in the head with a weapon..

The man was transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance for treatment.

As part of the investigation, officers leaned that the victim has interacted with several individuals before being pushed to the ground, causing him to strike his head. A second man struck the victim on the head with an open hand, investigators do not believe a weapon was used during the incident.

The suspects have not yet been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, including video surveillance from the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.