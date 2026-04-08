PAPS investigating after victim pronounced deceased at scene of structure fire

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Major Crimes Unit and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of a victim who was found inside a building that caught fire early Friday morning.

The victim was found inside a residence on the 100 Block of 18th Street East. Prince Albert firefighters were called to the scene at 7:42 a.m. on Friday. According to a PAPS press release, firefighters extinguished the blaze, then searched the residence and found one person inside.

Firefighters removed the individual, who received care from Parkland Ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.