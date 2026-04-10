PAPS Investigates Stabbing incident on 800 block

On Apr. 6, at around 8:28 p.m., the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a business in the 800 block of 15th Street East for a report of an injured man.

Police attended and located an adult male with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was transported to hospital and later transferred to Royal University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Members of the Forensic Identification Section attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers