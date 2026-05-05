PAPS hears safety concerns over coffee during first public session

Prince Albert Police Service leaders say residents raised concerns about homelessness, property crime, and public safety during the first Coffee with a Cop session on Monday.

The informal event was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDonald’s location on the south end of Second Avenue East. It was the first of three sessions planned by PAPS as the service gathers public feedback ahead of a strategic plan refresh.

Chief Patrick Nogier said the event gave police a chance to hear directly from residents about what they are seeing and experiencing.

“Today’s event was an opportunity to really hear firsthand what the community is experiencing,” Nogier said.

He said residents spoke about homelessness, theft from property, people being approached for money, and concerns about what is happening in the community. Nogier said those concerns are important because police statistics do not always capture how residents feel when they are out in public, shopping or looking after their own property.

He said PAPS is reviewing calls for service and police reports, but also wants to compare that information with residents’ experience.

“There are two things. We’re doing a closer look at what’s going on from the analytical point of view,” Nogier said. “But there’s this other part of it that needs to mix, and we need to have a connection with the perceptions of what’s going on and what’s important to the community.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Deputy Chief Farica Prince speaks with a resident during Monday’s Coffee with a Cop session in Prince Albert.

Deputy Chief Farica Prince said the event was also about understanding the difference between police data and how people feel about safety.

“Perception of safety and actual safety, how are people feeling, and what is the data telling us? Those are two very different things,” Prince said.

Prince said some conversations were difficult, but that was expected because people are frustrated. She said many of the discussions centred on homelessness, public behaviour, and broader community safety and well-being issues.

“We’re willing to sit down and hear about what people are experiencing and how they’re feeling,” she said.

Resident Richard Stahl said he had not known about the event in advance, but stopped in after seeing police at the location. He said he wanted to ask how crime in Prince Albert has changed over the years.

“I think it’s great people can come ask questions, and because people rely lots on their information on social media, and that’s not always an accurate description of what’s actually happening out there,” Stahl said.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier and Deputy Chief Farica Prince speak with residents during a Coffee with a Cop session on Monday.

Nogier said the feedback will be used as PAPS works on its next strategic plan. He said police are looking at calls for service and reports, but also need to hear what residents and businesses are experiencing directly. Prince said the current plan was rolled out in 2024 after consultation in 2022 and 2023, and the service will review its goals and priorities as it prepares for a 2027 strategic plan rollout. She said the feedback will help determine whether PAPS needs to shift focus, strengthen one area, or move into a new priority area.

Another resident, Dean Ethier, said the session helped him learn about services he did not know were available.

“It was good. It was very informative,” Ethier said. “I’ve learned things about services that they have that I didn’t know about, that probably will use in the future.”

Either said that information should be shared more widely.

The next Coffee with a Cop session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDonald’s in The Yard Entertainment District. A third session is scheduled for Monday, May 11, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDonald’s near Second Avenue West and 17th Street West.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca