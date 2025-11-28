PAPS CRT seizes cocaine and cash and charges suspect to court

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has arrested three people and seized more than three kilograms of cocaine as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.

During the summer of 2025, members of the Crime Reduction Team received information about an individual believed to be selling cocaine in Prince Albert. Through their investigation, CRT members were able to obtain several search warrants for multiple properties in the city.

They executed those search warrants on Nov. 20 where they found and seized a 2018 Jaguar EX AWD, 2025 Hyundai Tucson, $70,000 Canadian currency, nearly 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 7mm Remington rifle with ammunition, other items consistent with drug trafficking

From the investigation, investigators found and arrested 32-year-old Montana Primeau, 37-year-old Jordan McDonald, and 31-year-old Janie Farrow. Police have also issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Evan Halkett.

All four have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Montana Primeau and Janie Farrow have also been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000. On top of that, Jordan McDonald and Evan Halkett have been charged with possession of a firearm and storing a firearm and ammunition in a careless manner.

Members of Patrol, the Proactive Policing Unit (PPU), Community Policing Unit (CPU), Serious Habitual Offender Comprehensive Action Program (SHOCAP), Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team, and the Saskatchewan Marshals Service assisted in this investigation.

While the investigation is ongoing anyone with information on the whereabouts of Evan Halkett should contact the police immediately.