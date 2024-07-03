PAPS confirms investigation underway following circulation of social media post about Canada Day assault

Prince Albert police are investigating an assault that occurred on Canada Day in Prince Albert following posts about it on social media.

The incident occurred at around 8:28 p.m. on July 1, according to a Prince Albert Police Service press release. Investigators are searching for four suspects, three men and one woman, who are wanted for assault.

The woman is described as being between 20 and 25 years old. She was wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt and black pants. She was carrying a purse and had long dark hair.

The first male suspect is between 18 and 25, with a slim build, and short dark hear. He was wearing a white jersey-style muscle shirt with the number 11, black track pants with white stripes down the side, and white running shoes.

The second male suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 with an average build, and short, dark hair. He was wearing a black ballcap, light coloured shirt, dark pants with a white pattern, and white running shoes. He was also carrying a belt bag across his upper body.

The third male suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 with an average build. He was wearing a shite t-shirt, dark pants, white running shoes, and a dark ballcap worn backwards.

Police were called to the scene following reports of an assault in progress on the 1000 block of Branion Drive. They arrived to find an injured 24-year-old male victim located in the grounds of a school. Parkland Ambulance transported the victim to hospital. He is in stable condition.

Investigation by the Prince Albert police and a canine unit revealed the four suspects fled the area southwest between apartments on Branion Drive.

In a press release, the PAPS said they are aware of a social media post of the assault. They will not be sharing it as it forms part of the investigation.