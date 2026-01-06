PAPS Charges woman for firearms offences

On New Year’s Day at around 9:06 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Second Street East for a report of a man with a firearm.

Investigators say the man was in a physical altercation with two women.

Patrol and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) members responded to the call for service. Shortly after police arrival, officers viewed video surveillance which showed two women approach a dwelling unit. As the suite door opened, an altercation occurred between the two women and the man. During the incident, police said a long-barrelled firearm was present.

Following the altercation, the man went back into the initial suite and the women went to a different suite in the same complex. The women were observed to be in possession of the firearm.

The event was quickly categorized as a critical incident and specialized resources were called to assist. They deployed to manage the barricaded-person, resulting in a controlled surround-and-call-out. All individuals exited the residence voluntarily, and a search warrant was subsequently executed, leading to the seizure of a .177 Caliber Air Rifle.

As a result of this investigation, a 29-year-old woman has been charged with multiple firearms and weapons related charges. She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 13, 2026.

The Prince Albert Police Service Critical Incident Response is the coordinated deployment of command, tactical, negotiation, and specialist resources under a unified incident command structure to manage high-risk or complex events. Members of the Criminal Investigations Division, Proactive Policing Unit, Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency also assisted with this investigation.