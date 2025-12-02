PAPS charges 17yr-old male and continues investigation in the 900 block murder case

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is still investigating last week’s fatal shooting as the fifth homicide of 2025.

As part of the investigation, on Nov. 28, members of the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and Forensic Identification Section (FIS) executed a search warrant at the residence where the shooting occurred in the 900 block of 12th Street West.

The 17-year-old male who was arrested at the scene has been charged with breaching conditions. However, no further charges have been laid in relation to this homicide at this time.

Major Crimes continues to investigate in relation to this homicide. They have asked anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact police immediately.

The PAPS said in a media release that any further updates will be provided when available or upon conclusion of the investigation.