PAPS asking residents to review security and doorbell cam footage following Thursday morning shooting

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.

Officeres were called to the 1300 block of 18th Street West at around 2:10 a.m. no Thursday following reports that a man had been shot. They arrived to find a 44-year-old man outside a residence with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics treated the man and transported him to hospital for further care. Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a dark coloured truck before the officers arrived.

The PAPS has asked anyone living in the area to check their home security or doorbell cameras for video of a dark coloured truck or any other suspicious activity. Investigators have asked residents to focus on activity that occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Anyone with video footage or other information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Residents can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

