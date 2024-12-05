PAPS arrest 23-year-old alleged to have threatened victim with a knife

The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested and charged a 23-year-old man following an investigation into a weapons complaint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a business on the 2900 Block of Second Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 following reports a man threatened the caller with a knife.

Police say the suspect fled before their arrival, but officers were able to find and arrest a man matching the suspect’s description a short distance away.

Police say the suspect was asked to leave the building, but did not comply, and allegedly pulled out a knife, threatening the victim.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with court ordered conditions.