PAPS and RCMP looking for information on grey Chevy Silverado stolen in armed robbery

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) and Prince Albert RCMP have asked the public to be on the lookout for a grey 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Saskatchewan licence plate 916 NID following an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

PAPS received reports of an armed robbery at around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Second Street East. Officers were told the owner of the grey Silverado met an unknown man and woman at a business in the Marquis Road West unit block and gave them a ride to the 900 block of Second Street East.

Once there, a van pulled up behind the truck. The woman exited the truck and spoke with the occupants of the van. When the owner got out of his truck, two men exited the van with a firearm and stole the truck.

Officers found the truck in the 1500 block of 15th Street West roughly 30 minutes later and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the vehicle fled east at a high rate of speed and eventually left Prince Albert traveling south on Hwy 2.

Police have asked residents who see the vehicle to avoid approaching it, and instead call 310-RCMP or Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.