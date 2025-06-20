PAPL to screen ‘Northlore’ ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Public Library (PAPL) will show the documentary Northlore on Friday to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

PAPL public programmer Lane LaFaver said they’ve show National Film Board documentaries at the library before and it’s always been well received. On National Indigenous Peoples Day, they looked to the NFB again with the goal of finding something movie-length that focused on Indigenous storytelling.

“We have been wanting to show more Indigenous media at the library for a while,” LaFaver said. “We think it is important to share the perspective and share the culture especially since there is so much out there that maybe people aren’t hearing about it. This is kind of a way for them to engage with these forms of media, especially in the context where they can do so without having to pay for it.”

When LaFaver watched the documentary, he enjoyed how it focused on the five individuals and how they shared their experiences with nature. He also liked how the documentary showed their personal and collective perspectives impacted their relationship with their culture and sense of spirituality.

LaFaver said he hopes the documentary inspires the people who watch on Friday.

“I hope that they are able to see how many of the things that they talk about in this film, while they are deeply personal, they also have some very universal themes,” he said. “They showcase this relationship with nature and ideas that are present in First Nation cultures around Canada, but also just general positive sentiments for people in general.”

The event is one of several held at the library to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. The events began earlier this month and will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Other movies on display by the library include Bones of Crows, Indian Horse, Beans, Dance Me Outside. The Library has been showing the films from June 4.

“For the whole month we have chosen Indigenous films that we wanted to show in order to highlight the culture,” LaFaver explained. “The same idea that we had behind showing this film was present throughout all those decision-making processes.”

Northlore will be shown at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the day before National Indigenous Peoples Day. On Saturday, the library also has programs available. The list includes a Cree-based story time at 2 p.m. followed by a craft time based on Dene art and language.



–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald