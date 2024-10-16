PAPL hosts Saskatchewan Library Week

Daily Herald Contributor

The Prince Albert Public Library (PAPL) began events marking the start of Saskatchewan Library Week on Tuesday.

The day opened with the Library Week Book sale where some library materials are put on sale from Oct. 15 – 19. Other activities have been lined up for the rest of week.

“It’s a week for the community to learn about what the library is all about,” said Sharon Nelson, Program Services Coordinator and organizer of the week. “It’s a way to enrich people’s lives, it’s a tool for learning and engaging and just having fun with what the library offers, the programs and the services.”

Lots of activities have been lined up for the week and its open to all the residents of all ages. The library will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Our main focus for the library week is a big indoor book sales, so we put out a bunch of discarded library materials such as book, movies magazines and things and people just pay by donation,” Nelson said.

Other events for the week included an author reading by Marilyn Frey at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Frey read from her book Reflections in a Farmhouse Window in the Library’s Gallery. The library also hosted a Teen Craft in the evening. On Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. there will be a movie “Unsung Heroes” showing at the Auditorium.

On Thursday, there will be a One on One Tech Help for those that are having issues with their tech devices such as ipad, phones. Those interested should call in and book an appointment. There will also be an Off the Cuff All-Ages Improv Comedy Show at 7 p.m.

“The library week was started by the Saskatchewan Library Association in 1976 as a way to bring awareness on what the library has to offer to different communities in the Province,” Nelson said. “The main focus that we always stress to people is the Library is not just about books. Of course, we do have the whole gamut of books. You can borrow books in all sort format, magazines, movies, video games and alot of online things you can do now. Everything you can imagine you can do online through the library.”

She also added that the library week activities are open to everyone.

“If you want to come in and have some fun. It’s very interactive, no pressure at all. It’s just a real fun filled week,” she said.

Funds realized will be used for purchase of new items for the library’s collection.