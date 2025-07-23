Pandemic hangover: One in four New Brunswick residents now obese

John Chilibeck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Daily Gleaner

About one in four New Brunswick adults have become obese, making the province one of the fattest in Canada, according to a new national study.

The peer-reviewed scientific research, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal last week, shows a sharp increase in obesity during the pandemic years both nationally and in New Brunswick, an acceleration in the otherwise gradual rise over the last several decades.

The trend has big implications, given some of the health risks of being overweight.

“There are many different reasons there could have been an increase during the pandemic,” the paper’s lead author Laura Anderson, who’s a professor of health sciences at McMaster University, told Brunswick News.

“The obvious ones might be related to changes in physical activity. People weren’t necessarily leaving the home as much, even for day-to-day activities. There were shutdowns of recreational facilities. But beyond the changes in physical activity and an increase in sedentary time, which I think we all experienced, we also know that some of the changes in social determinants of health had an impact, such as job loss and less income. Those can be associated with increased risk of obesity.

“Mental health was also affected. People suffered a lot of stress and anxiety and depression during the pandemic, and those are definitely risk factors for obesity.”

The study used data from the 2009 to 2023 Canadian Community Health Surveys, a sample that included close to 750,000 adults. The sample size for smaller places like New Brunswick was not as big, making those findings a little shakier than the overall data.

Nevertheless, across Canada 32.7 per cent of Canadians (10.6 million people) were obese in 2023 – an increase of about eight percentage points since 2009.

New Brunswick briefly had the highest proportion of people in the obese category in 2022, at 44.8 per cent, before it dipped in 2023 to 41.2 per cent, with only Newfoundland and Labrador (42.6 per cent) and Saskatchewan (42.3) having a higher proportion.

British Columbia consistently had the lowest obesity rate. In 2023, the latest year for which data is available, 22.3 per cent fell into the category.

The study used body mass index to determine whether people were obese. The index has been used for 195 years – it was invented by a Belgian sociologist, not a medical doctor – and is considered a crude measurement, taking someone’s weight and dividing it by the square of their body height.

Obesity is defined as someone having a body mass index of 30 or greater. Someone who is underweight would have a score of 18.4 or lower. Normal weight is considered between 18.5 and 24.9. An overweight person is between 25 and 29.9.

The study authors admit the index’s limitations. For instance, body builders with very low body fat often come out overweight or obese on the index because of their heavy muscle mass, and different ethnic groups also tip the scales on the index, unfairly.

But as a simple means of looking at a much larger population, body mass index, or BMI as it’s called in medical circles, is considered accurate enough.

Health experts warn that obesity raises the risk of health problems and chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, and other ailments.

Katelin Dean, who is one half of the Kate and Isaiah Living Large podcast, said she appreciated the study. Her show often discusses health tips, wrapped up with wry social commentary.

“The study echoes what everybody saw on social media and what so many people felt. Every time you turned around, someone was saying, ‘all I’ve done was eat during this pandemic’,” said Dean, who also does the comedy circuit in the province doing standup routines.

“Gyms were closed. People weren’t going out because the advice was, ‘don’t go outside if you don’t have to, just stay in your apartment.’ It sounds so ludicrous now, but in the moment, it was terrifying. If you were lucky enough to keep your job, which I was, you were working from home. I went from having a super busy lifestyle to only being home and the only thing to do was eat!

“Stress induces eating in a lot of people as well. So, if a person was borderline, just overweight but not quite obese, nothing like a pandemic to throw you over the line.”

The researcher, meanwhile, said she believed some of the difference in obesity rates in different parts of Canada were due in part to the level of public transportation and availability of healthy food.

Having visited Cape Breton, Anderson noticed there wasn’t great public transportation and not as much greenery in the grocery stores compared to the options in Hamilton, Ont., where she lives. When people walk to a streetcar or bus stop, they tend to shed calories. And when it’s easier to find healthy food, they might consume fewer fatty items, she said.

But Anderson also said it was important to recognize that obesity was complex, with multiple causes. She wants policy makers to invest in public health measures, including encouraging more physical activities, making healthy foods more accessible and improving health care, especially in primary care so that people can see a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Communities can also plan better to ensure people walk or bicycle more, she said. Think more sidewalks and trails and better traffic calming to convince people that motor vehicles should be left in the driveway more often.

Anderson said prevention was key, given that obesity is notoriously difficult to treat.

One shortcoming was the study mostly captured the years before the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy became so wildly popular for weight loss and management.

Anderson said if those two brand-name injections have a significant impact, future studies might show a decrease in obesity.

Dean, however, warned that from her own experience, Ozempic was not a wonder drug, even if it works as an appetite suppressant for some people.

“That’s where having a family doctor or nurse practitioner is important because they can prescribe them,” she said. “My hunch is in a couple of years the obesity rates will go down. Just hearing about it anecdotally, the number of people using it and people losing 20, 80 or even 100 pounds, that’s great for them if it works. My personal experience, and I can only speak for myself on this, I was on Ozempic for a few months, didn’t lose a pound and felt terrible all the time.

“And then when I went off of it, I gained 50 pounds that I really didn’t need to gain.”

Dean certainly isn’t alone out there.

Weight increase is a worldwide phenomenon, with the latest survey by Global Obesity Observatory showing that Canada is 84th out of 200 countries for the highest proportion of adults with obesity. America Samoa topped the list (three out of four considered obese), while Vietnam was at the bottom (only two per cent of its inhabitants fall in the obese range).