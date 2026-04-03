PAMF prepares for season with spring football camp

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

The seasons they are a changing and despite the extremely slow transition from winter to spring, football enthusiasts are getting an early jump on next year with the annual Prince Albert Minor Football spring camp currently being held at the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

“It is basically high school players prepping for high school football next year,” explains camp co-ordinator Curt Hundeby. “The range of experience is really big. For some of these kids it is their first time in equipment while others have been playing for five or six years.”

The seasons they are a changing and despite the extremely slow transition from winter to spring, football enthusiasts are getting an early jump on next year with the annual Prince Albert Minor Football spring camp currently being held at the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

The camp, which has attracted more than 80 participants, puts the players through their paces in a number of work stations. There is instruction provided to the players by former players and coaches in various areas such as offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, receivers and quarterback.

“We start with the fundamentals and then get into skill development,” says Hundeby. “After that we try and get them to be put into the position that suits them.”

“We want to get everybody to have more confidence and experience,” added Hundeby. “With this (camp) it makes PA and area a better football place.”

Two sessions have already been held with several more planned for the remainder of the month. Hundeby says more detailed instruction will be offered going forward with the players also being divided into a pair of teams to accommodate scrimmage sessions in the future workouts.

Finding a time to hold the camp is somewhat problematic as most participants are involved in several sports and with the winter activities just finishing up there is a small window right now before summer sports take centre stage.

It won’t be long before football is in full swing with minor teams the first to take to the grid iron followed by high school squads beginning their campaigns at the end of August. Many of the players attending this spring camp should be on one of the local rosters and with the knowledge they will have gained will undoubtedly have an upper hand when the games start to mean something.