PAMC to host 7th Edition of Year End Appreciation Day

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council is finalizing plans to host a Year End Appreciation Day on Friday, Dec 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the PAMC office on 1410C Central Avenue.

“It’s an evening to relax and enjoy as we will have Santa Claus, people can take pictures, we will have cookies, decorations, snacks and fellowship,” said Sylvie Charpentier, a Settlement Employability Support Coordinator with the PAMC. “The main focus is for our clients who have been with us for a year or more. We have clients who have been loyal to us throughout the year, so we are doing this to appreciate them.”

During the evening there will be Christmas cookies decoration and other fun activities for those attending the event

“They have been loyal to us and we to them, so this holiday, we think it will be nice to give back to them,” Charpentier said.

This will be the 7th edition of Appreciation Day. It’s a free event for those who will be attending.

“The attendees will enjoy a (visit with) Santa who will make the evening enjoyable to our clients and their family,” Charpentier said.

The event will be a “come & Go family event where we will be having fun with our clients, not doing anything official,” she added.

