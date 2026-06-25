PAMC sets to host Multicultural Canada Day at the riverbank

July 1st promises to be an interesting and fun filled day for the residents of the Prince Albert and area as the Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) has packaged an interesting line-up of activities to make the Multicultural Canada Day unique.

The event will be held at the Dave Stuart Park on the riverbank starting at 4 p.m. (children’s area) with the main stage running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We added multicultural to our Canada day event because it really brings people together, people from other countries, Indigenous people who live here,” said Sylvie Charpentier, Settlement Employability Support Coordinator, Prince Albert Multicultural Council.

The event will also feature short videos with local residents speaking about anti-racism, and residential schools. Other videos will have newcomers talking about their experience coming to Canada.

Charpentier said the goal of the event is to strive toward a culturally inclusive community.

This year’s Multicultural Canada Day will also have a line-up of performers showcasing cultural music and dance, children’s activities, cultural teachings, and arts and crafts. Kids activities include face painting and tattoos. There will also be a space for merchants and vendors.

The organizers are anticipating a large turnout and as such have concluded on plans to bring on large screens beside the stage that will air the different videos.

“We will have jugglers from Saskatoon, there will be a guy on steel and other performances,” the Coordinator said.

She also stated that there will be Multicultural Food Trucks during the event that will serve various cultural dishes “many of them have food from different countries.”

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council is a non-profit organization that fosters the appreciation of all cultures in the community, through education, settlement services, and celebrations. PAMC envisions a culturally inclusive and vibrant community.

The day will be rounded up with beautiful fireworks display that will close the event.

“Come and have fun with us,” Charpentier said. “Celebrate Canada and also understand issues in community and how to address them in nice, friendly way.”