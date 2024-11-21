PAMC prepares for free Diversity Night

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) will hold a Diversity Night event at 5.30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at the PAMC office to showcase some of the unique cultures represented in the City of Prince Albert.

“We want to open their eyes to difference. Everyone has different tradition, (and) different ways of thinking,” Sylvie Charpentier, the Settlement Employability Coordinator of PAMC said. “We want to open the community to different people from different cultures that they may not have had any contact with normally.”

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council said in press release that the event is free. The Diversity Night 2024 event will be an evening full of wonderful cultural learning and sharing through traditional storytelling, songs and ethnic food.

There will be a showcasing from traditional Métis storyteller, elder Harriet St. Pierre and Nigerian storyteller, Opeyemi Banjoko. A Vietnamese youth, Emma Tran, will also be performing a few songs. There will also be Filipino and Ukrainian foods and desserts served.

“In the past our Diversity Nights have had singers, songs, and dancing,” Charpentier explained. “This time we wanted to change gears and try something new. That’s why our theme is storytelling.”

Charpentier said they contacted the Metis Nation in hopes of finding an Indigenous storyteller. They put the PAMC in contact with St. Pierre.

The organization already new Banjokois because he was one of their clients, and he eagerly agreed to tell some Nigerian stories.

Friday’s event coincides with Saskatchewan Multicultural Week. Charpentier said the goal of the week is to introduce people to different cultures, and this is Prince Albert’s contribution.

“(It’s) cooperation between different cultures celebrating different traditions,” she explained.

The event will be held at the PAMC office on Central Avenue. To register, please call 306-922-0400.

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) is a non-profit organization that fosters the appreciation of all cultures in the community, through education, settlement services, community engagement and celebrations. PAMC envisions a culturally inclusive and vibrant community.

For more information, visit the PAMC Facebook page.