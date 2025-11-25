PAMC celebrates Multicultural Week with Diversity Night

Uko Akpanuko

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) drew on Prince Albert’s diverse population to celebrate Saskatchewan Multicultural Week.

The PAMC hosted multicultural dinner tagged Diversity Night with a theme “Celebrate Community, Honour Diversity, Act for Equity” on Friday, Nov. 21 at the PAMC Centre.

“Tonight is a night of cultural learning and sharing, (and) learning more about the two or three cultures we selected for the year,” PAMC Executive Director Michelle Hassler said. “It’s a series of diversity events that showcases two or three cultures in a more intimate gathering.”

The evening included Indigenous storytelling from Shawn Cuthand, interactive sessions on Filipino Culture, and a delicious dinner with Colombian food.

Cuthand held the attendees spellbound with educative and interesting Indigenous stories and jokes. The talent runs in his family, as his father and grandfather were storytellers.

“What the PAMC does here is really cool, bringing people from different cultures together and experiencing different cultures,” Cuthand said. “It’s nice to see things like this in PA. We don’t need to go too far to see it.”

In previous years, the event has featured foods from Africa, the Philippines, and Pakistan. This time around the PAMC opted for Colombian foods and also used the opportunity to promote businesses of community in PA.

As part of the night, guests were treated with narration on the Filipino culture by Georgia Acdal.

Michelle Hassler teaching the guests how to dance Tinikling at the PAMC Diversity Night

“The Philippines is really beautiful and has a very rich culture,” she said. “We have this aura that creates the impression that we are always hardworking, and very diverse.

“This event is a good opportunity for different races, cultures and different countries to celebrate together. It’s a great avenue to connect with different people, it is also a way to highlight different cultures from different places and meet new people.”

Guests also learned how to dance the traditional Filipino dance called Tinikling. The event was interesting and educative as there was a cross sharing of knowledge, cultures and bonding.

A few residents from Liberia were also in attendance, one of which was Grace Livingstone whose daughter, Blessing, is a quarter finalists contestant in a Style Icon competition. Grace appealed to the guests to vote for her daughter. Guests were happy to lend their support in that direction.

“It’s a great thing to see,” said Gavin Martens, one of the guests at the event. “Sometimes in public you see every bit of negativity about what is happening in Canada and the world as far as immigration goes and that has to do a lot with the news media, but it’s nice to see events like this that promote equality and diversity getting together because we can learn alot and it’s fun to do that.”

Hassler said she appreciated all the sponsors , donors, volunteers and guests that made the night a success.

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) is a non-profit organization that fosters the appreciation of all cultures in the community, through education, settlement services, community engagement and celebrations. PAMC envisions a culturally inclusive and vibrant community.