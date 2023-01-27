Pair of Northern Bears commit to post-secondary schools

Two members of the Prince Albert Northern Bears are ready to contribute at the next level as both Jazlyn Petreman and Claudia Lammers have committed to post-secondary schools for next fall.

Petreman has signed with Wilkes University, an NCAA Division III school in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania while Lammers has signed with Lakeland College of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference in Lloydminister.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says it’s a good sign to see players from the Bears program play and contribute at the next level.

“I think it is very good not only for the Bears program, but for the league. There’s a lot of girls right now committing. That’s important for the girls. There is a shorter timeline with their hockey. It is different than the male side. As long as they can keep playing, which a lot of them want to do, and heading into college, it makes it rewarding for them.”

Petreman, who will study neuroscience at Wilkes University in the fall, says it was the coaching staff’s commitment to recruiting her that lead to her commitment.

“Probably the biggest thing was the coaching. They really wanted me and they like showed me that I’d be appreciated there and have a good spot there.”

In 53 career games with the Northern Bears, Petreman has registered 5 goals and 12 assists. She describes herself as a more defensive player.

“I’m more of like a defense first player. I’m always working on my offense and contribute there, but I take care of the house first.”

For Claudia Lammers, it was attending a camp with Lakeland College late last month that led to her commitment.

@Photo by Lakeland Rustlers/@lakelandrustlershockey Instagram. Claudia Lammers (pictured) has signed with Lakeland College

“Well, they invited me to their camp at the end of December, and I was pretty interested in going there. I was into it, and so I went to this camp, and they told me they wanted me and they had a spot for me. So, I agreed and it just kind of went from there.”

In 58 career games with the Northern Bears, Lammers has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists. Lammers describes herself as a player who will bring energy to her team.

“I bring a lot of energy. I’m a very hard worker, and I think that I’ll bring a lot of energy to the team.”

Lammers says it has also been a help having a teammate also in the process of being recruited by colleges.

“I’m not alone. Like I have another person on the team or we can kind of like bond over that thing and we will have each other because we’re kind of going through the same thing.”

Lammers plans to study business when she arrives on campus in Lloydminister this fall.

The pair will finish out the remainder of the season with the Northern Bears before moving onto play at the college level.

Young says both Petreman and Lammers have showed tremendous growth during their time in the Northern Bears program.

“They work hard in hockey and school. School is the focus now as they’re moving on. They’re committed to their schooling. They know and understand they’re in Prince Albert that they are representing the Bears and they’ve done a very good job in doing that. And both of them have gone through three years with the Bears. And I know the first year was a COVID year, but at the same time, it was still a year of growth for them. So, to know and understand that coming into the organization it is three years of growth. We want to put them into a good education spot number one and hockey spot as well.”

The Northern Bears return to action on Thursday, Feb. 9 when they welcome Regina to the Art Hauser Centre.