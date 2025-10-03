Painting the Park: Watercolours meet nature for Culture Days

Little Red River Park will become an open-air studio this weekend as the Margo Fournier Arts Centre invites residents to explore watercolour painting in the heart of nature.

The free event, Art in Little Red River Park, takes place Saturday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. Though registration is already full, the workshop reflects the strong interest in cultural programming across Prince Albert.

“It was Adrian’s idea to bring it back this year,” said Tia Holash, arts and culture coordinator with the City of Prince Albert. “He’s done it before, but not for a couple of years. With the beautiful fall weather, we thought it was the perfect time to return to the park.”

Led by instructor Adrian Vermette, the session begins with a short demonstration before participants set out with lawn chairs and supplies to capture the scenery around them. The approach, known as “painting en plein air” (drawing outdoors, in the open air), encourages artists to slow down, observe, and translate their surroundings into art.

“Being outdoors really inspires artists to pay closer attention,” Holash explained. “It forces you to sit, notice, and engage with your environment in a way you might not on a walk or bike ride.”

Holash said the workshop offers first-time painters an accessible entry point into watercolours while also connecting them with the park in a fresh way. Beyond the painting itself, she hopes the afternoon sparks new interest in exploring classes at the Margo Fournier Arts Centre.

Throughout the year, the centre offers a wide range of programs, including pottery, textiles, cooking, beadwork, and more. Culture Days allows it to open doors to new audiences by offering events at no cost.

“I want participants to enjoy being outside and maybe find joy in trying something new,” Holash said. “It’s a chance to connect with art, with nature, and with each other.”