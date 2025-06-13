Painting a new vision for residents

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Residents of the long term care at Shaunavon Hospital & Care Facility are enjoying a new feature wall that has been painted by local mural artist, Andrew Robertson.

Both the process and the final product were enjoyable for residents. Robertson was commissioned by the local facility to create a design and paint a mural on a wall in the TV room.

Local health care staff members Pamela Bahnuick and Jessica Smith spearheaded the project which was funded through donations. Bahnuick is also a member of the Town Council. After hearing Robertson’s presentation to Council about the 2nd Annual South West Mural Fest that he is planning for July 16-20, Bahnuick wondered if he might consider painting a mural at the care facility. Several mural artists, including Robertson, painted murals on buildings throughout the downtown area for last year’s Mural Fest. Robertson agreed to paint a mural at the long term care and presented a few mock-ups for consideration. The final design depicts a farmyard and prairie landscape and it took about five days to complete.

Both the final product and the process were of interest to residents. Robertson says, “Residents watched throughout the process and I had some great conversations with them. I loved hearing their reactions each day.” He adds, “There is such positivity at the long term care. I would overhear interactions between staff and residents; the staff is so positive and respectful to the residents. The experience has given me a new perspective on aging. All people deserve to have art and excellent care as they get older.”

Bahnuick says, “Some of the residents have had the opportunity to see the murals in the community and now all of them can see this one everyday.”

The facility was able to provide one-on-one art activities for residents in the past through funding from the New Horizons for Seniors grant. Bahnuick says, “We weren’t successful in receiving that funding this past year, but we’re hoping we can get the program again in the future. We know that it benefited residents. They got a lot out of the one-on-one interaction in a small group setting and it appealed to some of our residents who may not be as interested in some of our other activities. They are definitely missing it-there’s nothing like having an artist…an outside person…coming in to interact with the residents.”

Robertson is pleased to have his work featured at the Shaunavon facility and hopes that more Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities might consider commissioning him. “I’d love to do more of this type of work. This mural will be featured in some SHA publications, so the word will get out.” Bahnuick shared photos of the mural on social media and SHA contacted her right away to learn more about the project.

The mural is the latest addition to the facility which is helping to provide a welcoming and inviting atmosphere for its 44 residents and visitors, alike. Salem, the cat, is very popular and the volunteer group Bee Hive Garden Keepers have developed beautiful outdoor spaces. Fundraising for a multisensory room has been ongoing and Bahnuick says they are very close to their goal which will see additional components added which can be enjoyed by residents and their families and can be a great activity to enjoy with children or grandchildren. Christ the King School students recently visited to read with residents and the Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre hosted their June Coffee Chat at the facility. Their next event is a Strawberry Tea which will be held on Friday, June 20. This event will raise some of the final funds required to complete the multisensory room.

Bahnuick encourages community members to stop by. “Everyone is welcome at any time. Come and see the mural and have a visit. It’s an inviting atmosphere and people leave with the feeling of wanting to come back.”