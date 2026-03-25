Paint fundraiser to support SPCA planned in Prince Albert

A cat-themed painting night aimed at supporting local animals is set to take place later this month in Prince Albert.

Little Pencil Art Studio owner and instructor Lacey Lorensen is hosting a “Paint a Kitty Cat” event on Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at her studio on 160 17th Street East, with a portion of proceeds going to the SPCA.

Lorensen said the event will guide participants step by step through drawing and painting a cat, making it accessible for people of all skill levels.

“It’s a paint party where anybody can come,” she said. “Basically what we do is I give them a booklet, and we go step by step how to draw a cat face on a piece of paper.”

Participants will first sketch their cat before transferring the design onto canvas and completing the painting.

“We all go through, we draw it on a piece of paper, and then we transfer that picture onto canvas, and then we all go through and paint the kitty’s faces on the canvas,” Lorensen said.

Attendees can choose to paint their own pet or use reference images provided from cats currently at the SPCA.

“They can bring a picture of their own cat to draw, or if they don’t have their own cat, I will provide pictures of cats at the SPCA for them to draw,” she said.

Lorenson said the event differs from her other painting nights, such as wine glass painting sessions held at local venues, by focusing more on learning and technique.

“This one actually is at my art studio,” she said. “We’re more focusing on actually how to kind of get better at art and work on technique.”

She added that the step-by-step format is designed to help beginners feel comfortable.

“It’s for anybody,” Lorensen said. “We follow it step by step and everybody can have an easy way to figure out what’s going on.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser, with $10 from each ticket going to the SPCA.

Lorensen said supporting the organization is something that is personally meaningful to her.

“I love animals in general, but cats have always held a special place in my heart,” she said. “I want to help out the SPCA because of course I love animals.”

She said the event is not only about raising money but also about bringing attention to animals in need of homes.

“I think that it’s also bringing awareness to cats that need to be adopted and cats that deserve a loving home,” Lorensen said.

The idea for the partnership came after Lorenson reached out to the SPCA, building on a previous painting event she had attended.

“I actually approached them a couple years ago, I knew that I wanted to support some kind of cause in Prince Albert with my painting parties.” she said. “And they were so excited and they said that they were already thinking about trying to contact somebody about doing painting parties.”

If successful, Lorensen said she hopes to continue hosting similar fundraising events in the future.

“If this painting party is successful, we will probably continue doing them every month,” she said.

Lorenson said she hopes the event will offer both a relaxed and educational experience for participants.

“I want it to be a learning atmosphere,” she said. “I want it to be relaxing, but I also want it to be a learning experience.”

Tickets are $40 per person, with space for up to 30 participants. Around 10 tickets had already been sold at the time of the interview.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca