PAGC warm-up van hits the road to keep homeless residents safe

Dec. 18 wasn’t just a day for Prince Albert’s most vulnerable residents to get a warm meal at the PAGC Urban Services building, it also marked the first day of operation of the organization’s warm-up van.

PAGC Urban Services director Geoff Despins said the van has offered rides “non-stop” since 11 a.m. on the Christmas dinner date. It’s part of a plan to have a permanent PAGC warm-up vehicle running every year.

“We’re transporting people from the shelter, people who are walking, and we’re transporting them to get to our lunch, get to our meal today,” Despins said during a break in the action. “A lot of them said without the van they wouldn’t be here.”

The current warm-up van will run every Monday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. until the end of March. Van staff will also provide cold sandwiches and hot beverages to homeless residents who need to warm-up.

Despins said they want to start operating earlier in the year, and begin running seven days a week, but that will take more staff and funding. Running the warm-up van will cost “well over $100,000,” he said.

Despite the cost, Despins said it’s a worthwhile investment.

“Just seeing people outside on the street, they have nowhere to go,” he said. “They want to stay outside, and when they’re cold, we just want to warm them up somewhere safe…. Let’s have (the van) out there. Let’s warm them up, be there for them. If they want to stay extra-long in the van and stay warm, let’s do that for them.”

The warm-up van is one of several PAGC initiatives aimed at helping Prince Albert’s homeless population. On Nov. 1, the organization hosted a meeting with local agencies, including the City of Prince Albert, Prince Albert Police Service, and multiple non-profits, to discuss strategies for helping homeless and vulnerable residents in Prince Albert.

The meeting resulted in members committing to finding a new site for a permanent homeless shelter. The YWCA previously attempted to start a homeless shelter on 18th Street West, but plans to re-zone the property did not pass council.

On Dec. 16, council passed a motion instructing administrators to being planning for a series of public consultations to receive feedback on possible shelter locations. The City is aiming to have a location chosen by the end of March.