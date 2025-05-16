PAGC takes over as new operators of Stepping Stones emergency shelter

The Stepping Stones emergency shelter has a new operator after the Prince Albert Grand Council announced a new agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan on Friday.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said the move will ensure homeless residents have access to continued services like meals, on-site case management, and referrals to housing, income assistance, addictions support, cultural and spiritual services, and employment programs.

“We’re proud to be taking over these essential services for our relatives who are without housing,” Hardlotte said in a press release. “Many of those experiencing homelessness in Prince Albert are Indigenous, and that’s no by accident—it is a direct result of colonial policies, displacement, and generations of systemic exclusion.

“Moving forward, we hope to work together with all levels of government and service providers to create long-term, transformative solutions that will address the root causes of this crisis.”

PAGC Urban Services officially took over operations of the 24-hour homeless shelter on Thursday. The shelter is located in the Exhibitions Grounds and was previously run by the YWCA.

The two organizations held a key exchange on Tuesday, along with a community barbeque. The PAGC held a smudging ceremony on Friday to mark the start of a new chapter.

The YWCA announced earlier this year that it would stop running Stepping Stones on May 15. The shelter was originally created as a temporary space, and had been shut down in previous years for events like the Prince Albert Exhibition. It was expanded to a year-round operation in 2023.

Hardlotte said the PAGC is working with the YWCA and the province to ensure services are not disrupted. He also thanked the YWCA, and CEO Donna Brooks for their efforts.

“Her dedication—often going beyond the organization’s mandate—has made a lasting difference in the lives of those who turned to the shelter for help,” he said.

The City of Prince Albert started the search for a permanent shelter location in May 2024. At the time, administration said the property should be a minimum of 9,000 square feet, with sufficient outdoors space for a fenced seating area, and a minimum of 10 parking stalls.

In March, the YWCA said it was closing the Stepping Stones Shelter due to concerns about overcrowding, air flow, and proper ventilation.

In Friday’s press release, Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said keeping a shelter open in Prince Albert is “a top priority.” Jenson also thanked the YWCA for their work with Stepping Stones, and said they looked forward to a partnership with the PAGC.”